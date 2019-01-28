HEB will make sure Texas is represented during the “Big Game”
By Don Morgan
|
Jan 28, 2019 @ 12:07 PM

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – The Cowboys and Texans didn’t make it through the NFL playoffs but you can count on HEB to bring a taste of Texas to the big game.

The grocery chain is giving you a sneak peak of it’s Super Bowl commercial.

The 2019 edition tells the story of a man stranded on a desert island. While sitting on a beach pondering his fate, a cooler filled with HEB goodies washes up on shore.

The castaways life suddenly goes from mundane to a one man party. Complete with corn chips and corn hole.

The 60 second spot is going to air between the 3rd of 4th quarters of the Super Bowl.

