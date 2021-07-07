Hell’s Kitchen contestants will be at San Antonio “Meet and Greet”

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Here’s a chance for you to take part in a “Hell’s Kitchen” event…without having Gordon Ramsay scream at you.
Three of the show’s contestants are coming to San Antonio on Monday for a meet and greet watch party.
Chef Emily Hersh who is from San Antonio, Chef Megan Gill of Denton and “Hell’s Kitchen” Season 19 finalist, Chef Declan Horgan will be sharing some culinary secrets and behind the scenes stories.
The free event is Monday, July 12 from 6 P.M. to 9 P.M. at Smoke BBQ and Skybar on East Crockett.
There’s no cover and no RSVP but if you’re going, bring a canned good that will be donated to the San Antonio Food Bank.