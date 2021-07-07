      Weather Alert

Hell’s Kitchen contestants will be at San Antonio “Meet and Greet”

Don Morgan
Jul 7, 2021 @ 6:48am
Photo: Komet Marketing Communications

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Here’s a chance for you to take part in a “Hell’s Kitchen” event…without having Gordon Ramsay scream at you.

Three of the show’s contestants are coming to San Antonio on Monday for a meet and greet watch party.

Chef Emily Hersh who is from San Antonio, Chef Megan Gill of Denton and “Hell’s Kitchen” Season 19 finalist, Chef Declan Horgan will be sharing some culinary secrets and behind the scenes stories.

The free event is Monday, July 12 from 6 P.M. to 9 P.M. at Smoke BBQ and Skybar on East Crockett.

There’s no cover and no RSVP but if you’re going, bring a canned good that will be donated to the San Antonio Food Bank.

Photo: Komet Marketing Communications
Photo: Komet Marketing Communications
TAGS
Hell's Kitchen San Antonio
Popular Posts
Four days of celebrations around San Antonio for July 4th weekend
"Noticeably pregnant" woman walks out of Bexar County DWI hearing, now wanted
July 4 fireworks show will honor New Bruanfels 175th birthday
Trey's Take 4th of July and other stuff
Poteet Police searching for whoever dumped puppies on Highway 16
Connect With Us Listen To Us On