Helotes bar fight involving off-duty SAPD officers under investigation

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Internal affairs is now investigating a bar fight in Helotes that involved several off-duty San Antonio police officers.

Surveillance video taken from Pete’s Place Spirits & More shows three women getting into fight before the off-duty officers got involved.

KSAT-TV reports one of the three women cited for disorderly conduct has filed an assault report against one of the officers, but the Helotes Police Department did not file charges on the grounds that the woman was involved in the fight and had been drinking with others also involved.

According to KSAT, each of the officers held supervisory positions.

One official with Helotes PD indicated that the video shows that the SAPD officers were not instigators of the brawl.

SAPD gives no timeline as to when the internal affairs investigation will be complete.