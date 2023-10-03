Helotes Police: Former San Antonio school teacher booked on animal cruelty charges after puppy found in storage unit

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A barking dog has led to the arrest of a former teacher who briefly played for the Dallas Cowboys.

KSAT-12 is reporting that police were called to Storage Mart in Helotes June 18 by someone who reported they could hear dogs barking.

Once officers got into the storage unit, they found a puppy and two empty food bowls.

Police tell KSAT that the temperature outside that day was over 100 degrees.

The dog was taken by Helotes Animal Control.

Police learned that the storage unit was being rented by 44 year-old Dwayne Missouri, a former teacher with the Harlandale ISD.

Missouri reportedly told the storage facility that the dog was in someone else’s care and that they had it at the storage unit.

However, video surveillance at the storage facility showed Missouri arriving at the unit with the dog that day. He returned a week later.

KSAT reports Missouri was arrested October 1. He’s accused of a Class A misdemeanor charge of cruelty to non-livestock animals.