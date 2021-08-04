Helotes resident hits $2.5 million in Texas State Lottery game

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Texas State Lottery is congratulating a Helotes resident who recently became a millionaire.
The winner bought an Instant Millionaire ticket at Portranco Food Mart on Portranco Road and scratched their way to $2.5 million.
The winner wants to remain anonymous.
The lottery reports 9 of the 10 top prizes have been claimed so there is still one more $2.5 million jackpot ticket sitting in a convenience store somewhere in Texas.
Some second tier $1 million prizes are still not claimed.
Odds of winning any prize in the Instant Millionaire game are one in 3.20.