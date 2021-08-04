      Weather Alert

Helotes resident hits $2.5 million in Texas State Lottery game

Don Morgan
Aug 4, 2021 @ 10:20am
Photo: Texas State Lottery

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Texas State Lottery is congratulating a Helotes resident who recently became a millionaire.

The winner bought an Instant Millionaire ticket at Portranco Food Mart on Portranco Road and scratched their way to $2.5 million.

The winner wants to remain anonymous.

The lottery reports 9 of the 10 top prizes have been claimed so there is still one more $2.5 million jackpot ticket sitting in a convenience store somewhere in Texas.

Some second tier $1 million prizes are still not claimed.

Odds of winning any prize in the Instant Millionaire game are one in 3.20.

 

TAGS
Helotes San Antonio Texas State Lottery winner
Popular Posts
3 GOP Representatives Take On Pelosi’s Mask Mandate Authority
Who is Suni Lee, USA's gold-medal gymnast?
Abbott responds to Garland: It's clear Texas and feds face a constitutional crisis
Brawl breaks out on plane at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport over a seat
Shakira could face trial for tax evasion in Spain
Connect With Us Listen To Us On