Help needed identifying northeast Bexar County shooter
BEXAR COUNTY, Tex. (KTSA News) — The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office needs your help identifying the man seen in doorbell camera video in connection to a shooting in the northeastern part of the county.
The sheriff’s office is investigating a shooting that happened on May 12th in the 8700 block of Glen Mont — which is near Crestway, Kitty Hawk Blvd., and O’Connor Road.
A man went to the door of the home looking for a specific person who no longer lived there. He is accused of shooting at the house before leaving in a 1995 or 1996 gold Toyota Camry with dark tinted windows.
The suspect is a black male believed to be between the ages of 18 and 23, stands between 5’10” and 6’0″ and likely weighs between 140 and 160 pounds.
He is wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to his arrest. If you have information that can help the investigation, you are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP.
This shooting is one of several violent crimes the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office has been investigating over the past couple of weeks.
Because of the uptick in violent crimes, the sheriff’s office set up its mobile substation at the corner of FM 78 and Walzem Road.
Sheriff Javier Salazar said Thursday that substation has now been relocated to the former Walmart property on the corner of Walzem Road and Gibbs Sprawl Road.