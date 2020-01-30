      Weather Alert

Help needed locating SUV involved in possible San Antonio kidnapping

Dennis Foley
Jan 30, 2020 @ 12:56pm
Photo: San Antonio Police Department

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio police are asking for your help locating a vehicle that may have been involved in a possible kidnapping near Mission Concepcion Thursday morning.

Police say a concerned citizen called them after he witnessed a Hispanic woman believed to be in her 20s being pushed inside an SUV by two Hispanic males near Roosevelt Avenue and Steves Avenue.

Officers went to the area, but could not locate the vehicle.  A witness was able to get photos of the SUV.

Contact police by calling 911 or 210-207-7273 if you have information that can help.

