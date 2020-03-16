Help needed searching for missing Bexar County teen
Emerald Villarreal (Photo: Bexar County Sheriff's Office)
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help searching for a missing person.
The sheriff’s office said it is looking for 15-year-old Emerald Villarreal, who it says is a runaway.
She was reported missing early Monday morning from the 16000 block of Belen Street.
Emerald is described as standing 4’11”, weighing 110 pounds, has brown hair and eyes and has a circular scar on the inside of her left forearm.
She was last seen wearing a red or purple t-shirt with black shoes.
The sheriff’s office warned that anyone found to be harboring Emerald may be charged with Harboring a Runaway or Interfering with Child Custody.
The harboring charge is punishable by up to a year in jail and a fine of up to $5,000. The interfering charge is punishable by up to two years in jail and a fine of up to $10,000.
If you know where she is, you are asked to contact the sheriff’s office by calling 210-335-6000 or emailing missingpersons@bexar.org.