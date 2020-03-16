      Weather Alert

Help needed searching for missing Bexar County teen

Dennis Foley
Mar 16, 2020 @ 5:57pm
Emerald Villarreal (Photo: Bexar County Sheriff's Office)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help searching for a missing person.

The sheriff’s office said it is looking for 15-year-old Emerald Villarreal, who it says is a runaway.

She was reported missing early Monday morning from the 16000 block of Belen Street.

Emerald is described as standing 4’11”, weighing 110 pounds, has brown hair and eyes and has a circular scar on the inside of her left forearm.

She was last seen wearing a red or purple t-shirt with black shoes.

The sheriff’s office warned that anyone found to be harboring Emerald may be charged with Harboring a Runaway or Interfering with Child Custody.

The harboring charge is punishable by up to a year in jail and a fine of up to $5,000.  The interfering charge is punishable by up to two years in jail and a fine of up to $10,000.

If you know where she is, you are asked to contact the sheriff’s office by calling 210-335-6000 or emailing missingpersons@bexar.org.

TAGS
Bexar County Emerald Villarreal missing person southside
Popular Posts
Listen
Kaepernick's agent says no NFL teams have offered him a job since 2016
Biden spars with Iowa voter, calling 83-year-old man 'damn liar' and 'too old to vote' for former VP
Castro claims San Antonio Trump donors raise money off Hispanic work; donors see big funding boost
Weekend Programming