Hemisfair to host free movies and music during the month of June

Underside of the Tower of the Americas tourist attraction. Hemisfair Park, San Antonio, Texas, 2008.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Movies by Moonlight and live music are returning to Hemisfair this summer.

Every Tuesday night during the month of June, the City of San Antonio invites you to grab a blanket and head to Hemisfair to enjoy a throwback movie for free.

The list of features is as follows:

Back to the Future – June 4

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles – June 11

Clueless – June 18

The Goonies – June 25

There’s also free parking every Tuesday night beginning at 5 p.m. at all City of San Antonio parking facilities, including the lot on South Alamo.

Thursday nights will be “boogie nights” during June with the Sound Cream Sunset Sessions returning. Area DJ’s will be at the park. The party starts at 7:30 p.m. beginning June 7.

Then you can end the work week at the base of the Tower of the Americas where there will be live music from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. though October.

You can learn more about these free events at hemisfair.org