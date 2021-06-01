Here are the pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinics around San Antonio this week

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District shared where COVID-19 vaccine pop-up clinics will be this week.
There are two vaccination clinics that are open on a weekly basis:
Residents can call and make an appointment with WellMed Cisneros Center on 517 SW Military. This site will close permanently on Friday. Call 833-968-1745 to schedule an appointment. Walk-in patients will be accepted from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., based on vaccine availability.
The pop-up sites will be open through Sunday.
