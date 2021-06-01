      Weather Alert

Here are the pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinics around San Antonio this week

Katy Barber
Jun 1, 2021 @ 10:33am

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District shared where COVID-19 vaccine pop-up clinics will be this week.

There are two vaccination clinics that are open on a weekly basis:

  • Wonderland of the Americas Mall at 4522 Fredericksburg Road. Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Alamodome at 100 Montana St, Parking Lot B. Wednesday through Friday, from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Residents can call and make an appointment with WellMed Cisneros Center on 517 SW Military. This site will close permanently on Friday. Call 833-968-1745 to schedule an appointment. Walk-in patients will be accepted from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., based on vaccine availability.

The pop-up sites will be open through Sunday.

Tuesday:

  • Union Park Apartments at 4622 South Hackberry. 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Pfizer.
  • Ephesus 7th day Adventist Church at 4123 E. Houston. 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Pfizer.
  • First Church of Nazarene at 10715 West Ave. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pfizer.
  • New Life Christian Center for a 2nd dose at 6610 W US Hwy 90. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Pfizer.

Wednesday:

  • RAICES at 802 Kentucky. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Pfizer.
  • San Pedro Presbyterian at 14900 San Pedro Ave. 5 p.m to 8 p.m. Pfizer.
  • Second Baptist Church at 3310 E. Commerce. 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Vaccine type to be announced.
  • House of Prayer Lutheran Church at 10226 Ironside Drive. 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Pfizer.

Thursday:

  • Frank Garrett Center at 1226 NW 18th St. 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Pfizer.
  • House of Prayer Lutheran Church at 10226 Ironside Drive. 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Pfizer.
  • Our Lady of the Lake University at 411 SW 24th St. 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson.

Friday:

  • Beethoven’s First Friday at 422 Pereida St. 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Johnson & Johnson.
  • Claude Black Community Center at 2805 E Commerce. 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Pfizer.
  • Santa Monica Converse Catholic Church at 501 North St. in Converse. 1:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Pfizer.
  • Alamo Area Resource Center at 303 N Frio St. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Pfizer.
  • Smurfit Kappa at 10600 Fischer Road. 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Johnson & Johnson.

Saturday:

  • Smoke BBQ & Sky Bar at 501 E Crockett. 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Johnson & Johnson.
  • Sul Ross Middle School at 3630 Callaghan Rd. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Pfizer.
  • Victory Worship Center at 102 Springvale Drive. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Pfizer.
  • Midnight Swim at 2403 N St Marys St. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Johnson & Johnson.

Sunday:

  • Our Lady of Perpetual Help at 618 S Grimes St. 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Johnson & Johnson.
  • Market Square at 514 W Commerce St. 9 a.m to 2 p.m. Johnson & Johnson.
  • Losoya Middle School Gym at 1610 Martinez Losoya Rd. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Pfizer.
  • St Bonaventure Church at 1918 Palo Alto Rd. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Johnson & Johnson.

 

 

 

TAGS
COVID-19 COVID-19 Vaccine San Antonio vaccine availability
Popular Posts
14-year-old boy will be tried as adult for allegedly stabbing teen girl 114 times
Air Force Lieutenant surprises her kids at McAndrew Elementary in Boerne
What to know if your employer requires vaccinations: federal legal protections
12-year-old fights to make restrooms more accessible to people with disabilities
Paul Ryan slams Trump in speech about future of Republican Party
Connect With Us Listen To Us On