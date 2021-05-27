      Weather Alert

Here is a list of San Antonio city services that will be open and closed

Katy Barber
May 27, 2021 @ 10:26am
San Antonio, Texas, USA downtown skyline.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The City of San Antonio announced which city services will be or won’t be operational during Memorial Day weekend.

Closures

  • Municipal Court, 401 S. Frio
  • Bulk waste collection centers and household hazardous waste sites
  • Solid Waste Management Administrative Offices
  • SAPD Administration and Records Section
  • SAFD Administration and Records Section
  • All San Antonio Public Library locations
  • City of San Antonio Community Centers, Adult and Senior Centers, the Natatorium, McFarlin and Fairchild Tennis Center and Barrera Community Fitness Center
  • Carver Community Cultural Center, 226 N. Hackberry
  • Senior Nutrition Sites (seniors or the general public may contact individual nutrition sites for holiday schedule information)
  • City of San Antonio Community Service Centers
  • Pre-K 4 SA offices and centers
  • All Metro Health locations and clinics
  • The COVID-19 hotline
  • COVID-19 Vaccination Sites
  • COVID-19 Pop-Up Sites
  • Animal Care Services Adoption Center & Lobby
  • Office of the City Clerk, Passports, Vital Records and Municipal Archives and Records
  • La Villita Administrative Offices
  • Market Square Administrative Offices
  • Head Start Administrative Offices and school district sites
  • Child Care Services Administrative Offices
  • NXT Level Youth Opportunity Center
  • Darner Headquarters and Park Reservations Office
  • Spanish Governor’s Palace
  • Mission Marquee Plaza (open only for scheduled events)
  • Alamodome Box Office
  • Alamodome Administrative Offices
  • Cliff Morton Development and Business Services Center

Open

  • Recycling, organics recycling and garbage will be collected
  • Police will be on duty
  • Fire and EMS personnel will be on duty
  • 3-1-1 Call Center will operate on holiday hours from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
  • Downtown visitors will enjoy a parking meter holiday
  • SWMD Customer Service will work from 7:45 a.m.-3:45 p.m.
  • Dead animal collection crews will have adjusted schedules
  • Animal Care Officers will be on duty
  • Bitters Brush Recycling Center, 1800 Wurzbach Parkway
  • Nelson Gardens Brush Recycling Center, 8963 Nelson Rd
  • Magistrate Court and Detention Center
  • City parks and trails.
  • Select Fitness in the Park classes will be held.
  • Select outdoor swimming pools will be open.
  • La Villita and Market Square shops
TAGS
Memorial Day San Antonio
Popular Posts
When It Comes To Masks, Oregon Queen Kate Says “Rules First, Common Sense Later”
The Biden Administration Blames Guns For Violence But Ignores Reality
Trey Has Exciting News About KTSA Mornings
San Antonio mother shot and killed in front of three kids
Biden, South Korea's Moon 'deeply concerned' about NKorea