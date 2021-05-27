Here is a list of San Antonio city services that will be open and closed
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The City of San Antonio announced which city services will be or won’t be operational during Memorial Day weekend.
Closures
- Municipal Court, 401 S. Frio
- Bulk waste collection centers and household hazardous waste sites
- Solid Waste Management Administrative Offices
- SAPD Administration and Records Section
- SAFD Administration and Records Section
- All San Antonio Public Library locations
- City of San Antonio Community Centers, Adult and Senior Centers, the Natatorium, McFarlin and Fairchild Tennis Center and Barrera Community Fitness Center
- Carver Community Cultural Center, 226 N. Hackberry
- Senior Nutrition Sites (seniors or the general public may contact individual nutrition sites for holiday schedule information)
- City of San Antonio Community Service Centers
- Pre-K 4 SA offices and centers
- All Metro Health locations and clinics
- The COVID-19 hotline
- COVID-19 Vaccination Sites
- COVID-19 Pop-Up Sites
- Animal Care Services Adoption Center & Lobby
- Office of the City Clerk, Passports, Vital Records and Municipal Archives and Records
- La Villita Administrative Offices
- Market Square Administrative Offices
- Head Start Administrative Offices and school district sites
- Child Care Services Administrative Offices
- NXT Level Youth Opportunity Center
- Darner Headquarters and Park Reservations Office
- Spanish Governor’s Palace
- Mission Marquee Plaza (open only for scheduled events)
- Alamodome Box Office
- Alamodome Administrative Offices
- Cliff Morton Development and Business Services Center
Open
- Recycling, organics recycling and garbage will be collected
- Police will be on duty
- Fire and EMS personnel will be on duty
- 3-1-1 Call Center will operate on holiday hours from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Downtown visitors will enjoy a parking meter holiday
- SWMD Customer Service will work from 7:45 a.m.-3:45 p.m.
- Dead animal collection crews will have adjusted schedules
- Animal Care Officers will be on duty
- Bitters Brush Recycling Center, 1800 Wurzbach Parkway
- Nelson Gardens Brush Recycling Center, 8963 Nelson Rd
- Magistrate Court and Detention Center
- City parks and trails.
- Select Fitness in the Park classes will be held.
- Select outdoor swimming pools will be open.
- La Villita and Market Square shops