      Weather Alert

Here is everything included in the May 7 bond and general election

Katy Barber
Apr 27, 2022 @ 4:45pm
(Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonians have the fate of the largest municipal bond in city history in their hands.

Early voting began Monday and early voting polls will be open until Tuesday, May 3. Election day is set for May 7.

Early voting polls will be open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Friday. Polls are open through the weekend. On Saturday, locations will open at 8 a.m. and will close at 8 p.m. On Sunday, polls will open from Noon to 6 p.m.

Here is where you can cast an early voting ballot in the May 7 election

Voters will be weighing on the $1.2 billion municipal bond, a number of state constitutional amendments, a number of city-wide propositions, school bonds, school board general elections, and city official general elections.

You can view a sample ballot here.

2022-2027 Municipal Bond

Voters will have the opportunity to vote on the municipal bond by casting a ballot in favor of or against each of the six proposals that make up the total bond package: 1) Streets, bridges and sidewalks, 2) Drainage and flood control, 3) Parks, recreation and open spaces, 4) Library and cultural facilities, 5) Public safety facilities and 6) Affordable housing.

City officials said the 2022-2027 Bond is not projected to increase the City of San Antonio’s tax rate.

More than half of the bond is dedicated to street and drainage projects, in addition to 21 planned miles of new linear greenway trails and improvements to 30% of the city’s parks.

The proposals are:

$471,557,000 million for streets, bridges and sidewalks between 62 projects.
$271,915,000 million for parks and recreation across 82 projects.
$169,873,000 million for drainage and flood control between 23 projects
$150 million for affordable housing focused on 5 funding categories
$78,280,000 million for public safety facilities across 6 projects
$58,375,000 million for library and cultural facilities between 9 projects

This is the city’s first bond proposal to include affordable housing. A city charter was approved by voters in May of last year to allow the category to be included in bond deliberations.

Voters will have another election day later in May, with the primary run off election set for May 24. Early voting will begin May 16.

Constitutional Amendment Election 

State of Texas Proposition 1: “The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to provide for the reduction of the amount of a limitation on the total amount of ad valorem taxes that may be imposed for general elementary and secondary public school purposes on the residence homestead of a person who is elderly or disabled to reflect any statutory reduction from the preceding tax year in the maximum compressed rate of the maintenance and operations taxes imposed for those purposes on the homestead.”

State of Texas Proposition 2: “The constitutional amendment increasing the amount of the residence homestead exemption from ad valorem taxation for public school purposes from $25,000 to
$40,000.”

General Elections: 

  • Alamo Community College District
    • District No. 2 Trustee:
      • Jakub Kosiba
      • Gloria Ray
  • Alamo Heights ISD
    • Trustee, District No. 2
      • Elise Kibler
      • Brian C. Hamilton
      • Jane Lindell Hughes
  • Comal ISD
    • Single Member, District No. 6
      • Amber Bracegirdle
      • Amanda Jones
    • Single Member, District No. 7
      • Steve Gallets
      • Orlando “OJ” Dona
      • David Krawczynski
      • Kaila Stovall
  • Castle Hills
    • General Election
      • Alderman, Place No. 4
        • Kim Wynn
        • Jack Joyce
      • Alderman, Place No. 5
        • Douglas A. Gregory
        • Beth Daines
    • Special Election
      • Proposition A: “The Reauthorization of the local sales and use tax in the City of Castle Hills at the rate of one-fourth of one percent to continue providing revenue for maintenance and repair of municipal streets to be held on May 7, 2022. The tax expires on the fourth anniversary of the date of this election unless the imposition of the tax is reauthorized.”
  • Grey Forest
    • General Election
      • Mayor
        • Mandie Waldrop
        • Susan Darst
      • Council, Place No. 2
        • Tim Santy
        • John Haese
    • Special Election
      • Proposition A: “The reauthorization of the local sales and use tax in the town of Grey Forest, Texas at the rate of one-fourth of one percent to continue providing revenue for maintenance and repair of municipal streets. The tax expires on the fourth anniversary of the date of this election unless the imposition of the tax is reauthorized.”
  • Helotes
    • General Election
      • Council, Place No. 2
        • Linda Salazar
        • Jen Sones
  • Hollywood Park
    • General Election
      • Council, Place No. 2
        • Michael Hall
        • Todd Kounse
    • Special Election
      • Proposition A: “The reauthorization of the local sales and use tax in the town of Hollywood Park, Texas at the rate of one-fourth of one percent to continue providing revenue for maintenance and repair of municipal streets. The tax expires on the fourth anniversary of the date of this election unless the imposition of the tax is reauthorized.”
  • Kirby
    • General Election
      • Michael Lawrence-Weden
      • Sylvia Leos Apodaca
      • Charlene Wyatt
      • Joe Molina
      • Chris Garza
      • Roger Romens
      • Thomas Hernandez
      • Mike Martin
  • Leon Valley
    • Mayor
      • Evan Bohl
      • Chris Riley
    • Council, Place No. 2
      • Josh Stevens
      • Danielle Carriere Bolton
      • Elaine Valdez
  • Live Oak
    • Bond Election
      • Proposition A: $18,000,000 of bonds for streets, brides and sidewalks.
    • Charter Amendment Election
      • Proposition B: “Amending the Charter of the City of Live Oak by deleting and amending those provisions which are redundant of state law, duplicative of other sections of the Charter or otherwise unnecessary for placement in the Charter.”
      • Proposition C: “Amending the Charter of the City of Live Oak to require city officials to comply with state law regarding conflicts of interest.”
      • Proposition D: “Amending the City Charter of Live Oak by deleting those provisions which authorize the Mayor to delay the adoption of an ordinance or resolution passed by the City Council.”
      • Proposition E:”Amending the Charter of Live Oak to allow the municipal judge to set court sessions.”
      • Proposition F: “Amending the Charter of Live Oak to provide for the appointment, suspension, or removal of the municipal court judge, at will, by a majority vote of the city council.”
      • Proposition G: “Amending the Charter of Live Oak to provide that any individual who violates Section 12.02 Prohibitions, of the City Charter, shall be ineligible for a period of five (5) years thereafter to hold any City office or position and, if an officer or employee of the City shall immediately forfeit their office or position.”
      • Proposition H: “Amending the charter of Live Oak to add a general criminal and civil penalty for violations of the City Charter.”
  • Olmos Park
    • General Election
      • Mayor
        • Kenneth Farrimond
        • Deanna Rickabaugh
      • Council, Place No. 5
        • Robert M. Adelman
        • Will Brooks
    • Special Election
      • Proposition No. 1: “The reauthorization of the local sales and use tax in the City of Olmos Park, Texas at the rate of one-fourth of one percent to continue providing revenue for maintenance and repair of municipal streets. The tax expires on the fourth anniversary of the date of this election unless the imposition of the tax is reauthorized.”
  • Shavano Park
    • General Election
      • Alderman
        • Maggi Kautz
        • Konrad Kuykendall
        • Lee Power
    • Bond Election
      • Proposition A: “The issuance of bonds for designing, demolishing, constructing, renovating, improving, extending and making permanent street, sidewalk, drainage and any related improvements in the aggregate principal amount not to exceed $10,000,000, and levying a tax in payment thereof, with priority given to the following: Bent Oak Dr., Chimney Rock Ln., Cliffside Dr., End Gate Ln., Fawn Dr., Saddletree Rd., Shavano Dr., Wagon Trail Rd., Windmill Rd., Post Oak Way, Cul-desacs: Elm Spring Ln., Honey Bee Ln., Hunters Branch, Hunters Branch South, Turkey Creek Road, And De Zavala Rd.”
  • St. Hedwig
    • General Election
      • City Council, Place No. 2
        • Ellen T. Swetman
        • Russell Beck
  • Terrell Hills
    • Special Election
      • Proposition A: “The reauthorization of the local sales and use tax in the city of Terrell Hills, Texas, at the rate of one-fourth of one percent to continue providing revenue for maintenance and repair of municipal streets. the tax expires on the fourth anniversary of the date of this election unless the imposition of the tax is reauthorized.”
  • Universal City
    • General Election
      • Mayor
        • Adam E. Salyer
        • John Williams
      • Council
        • Paul Najarian
        • Beverly Volle
        • Phil Vaughn
        • Steven R. Buck
        • Richard K. Edwards
  • Windcrest
    • Bond Election
      • Proposition A: $5,000,000 of bonds for a new aquatic center at Jim Seal and Crestway Drive.

School Bond Elections:

  • Harlandale ISD
    • Proposition A: $93,500,000 of bonds for school facilities, buses, land. Will increase property taxes.
    • Proposition B: $22,000,000 of bonds to refund all or part of  principal, interest and redemption premium on previously issued tax obligations of the district. Will increase property taxes.
    • Proposition C: $9,500,000 of bonds for school stadium facilities. Will increase property taxes.
  • Medina Valley ISD
    • General Election
      • Single Member, District No. 3
        • Matthew Castiglione
        • Darren Calvert
    • Bond election
      • Proposition A: $383,215,400 of bonds for school facilities. Will increase property taxes.
      • Proposition B: $14,000,000 for school stadium facilities. Will increase property taxes.
  • North East ISD
    • General Election
      • Single Member, District No. 2
        • Jacqueline Klein
        • Terri Williams
        • Rhonda N. Rowland
      • Single Member, District No. 3
        • Diane Sciba Villarreal
        • Omar Leos
      • Single Member, District No. 7
        • Marsha Landry
        • Joseph Trevino
        • Sandy Winkley
  • Northside ISD
    • Bond election:
      • $992,000,000 of bonds for school facilities and school buses. Will increase property taxes.

City Council special session on 2022 bond discussions stall over drainage, street improvements

Fate of $1.2 billion bond in the hands of San Antonio voters

TAGS
Bexar County early voting Election Day San Antonio
Popular Posts
Bexar County Jail Inmate commits suicide in his cell
Two shot by off-duty police officer in apparent San Antonio road rage shooting
26 women and girls missing, 5 found dead in northern Mexico
Off-duty Bexar Co. sheriff's deputy hit by 18-wheeler during funeral procession
Markley, van Camp and Robbins | April 22, 2022
Connect With Us Listen To Us On