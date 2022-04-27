Here is everything included in the May 7 bond and general election

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonians have the fate of the largest municipal bond in city history in their hands.
Early voting began Monday and early voting polls will be open until Tuesday, May 3. Election day is set for May 7.
Early voting polls will be open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Friday. Polls are open through the weekend. On Saturday, locations will open at 8 a.m. and will close at 8 p.m. On Sunday, polls will open from Noon to 6 p.m.
Here is where you can cast an early voting ballot in the May 7 election
Voters will be weighing on the $1.2 billion municipal bond, a number of state constitutional amendments, a number of city-wide propositions, school bonds, school board general elections, and city official general elections.
You can view a sample ballot here.
Voters will have the opportunity to vote on the municipal bond by casting a ballot in favor of or against each of the six proposals that make up the total bond package: 1) Streets, bridges and sidewalks, 2) Drainage and flood control, 3) Parks, recreation and open spaces, 4) Library and cultural facilities, 5) Public safety facilities and 6) Affordable housing.
City officials said the 2022-2027 Bond is not projected to increase the City of San Antonio’s tax rate.
More than half of the bond is dedicated to street and drainage projects, in addition to 21 planned miles of new linear greenway trails and improvements to 30% of the city’s parks.
The proposals are:
$471,557,000 million for streets, bridges and sidewalks between 62 projects.
$271,915,000 million for parks and recreation across 82 projects.
$169,873,000 million for drainage and flood control between 23 projects
$150 million for affordable housing focused on 5 funding categories
$78,280,000 million for public safety facilities across 6 projects
$58,375,000 million for library and cultural facilities between 9 projects
This is the city’s first bond proposal to include affordable housing. A city charter was approved by voters in May of last year to allow the category to be included in bond deliberations.
Voters will have another election day later in May, with the primary run off election set for May 24. Early voting will begin May 16.
State of Texas Proposition 1: “The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to provide for the reduction of the amount of a limitation on the total amount of ad valorem taxes that may be imposed for general elementary and secondary public school purposes on the residence homestead of a person who is elderly or disabled to reflect any statutory reduction from the preceding tax year in the maximum compressed rate of the maintenance and operations taxes imposed for those purposes on the homestead.”
State of Texas Proposition 2: “The constitutional amendment increasing the amount of the residence homestead exemption from ad valorem taxation for public school purposes from $25,000 to
$40,000.”
