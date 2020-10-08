Here’s a rare opportunity to kayak in the business district of the San Antonio River Walk
Kayaking on the River Walk/Photo-San Antonio River Authority and San Antonio River Walk Association
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – For the first time in 30 years, kayaking is allowed in the business district of the San Antonio River Walk. You can paddle your way past the restaurants and hotels in an area that’s usually off-limits to kayakers.
“Since the Go Rio tour boats are starting later right now, the city is allowing morning kayaking on the weekends. Spend a morning paddling and stay for a delicious patio lunch at a River Walk Restaurant,” said Maggie Thompson, Executive Director of the San Antonio River Walk Association. ” I can’t think of a better way to spend the day – especially with perfect October weather.”
Paddling is available Friday through Sunday during the morning hours starting at 8 a.m. Advanced registration is required and is open now through November 1, 2020. You can rent a kayak or bring your own and pay a launch fee. The San Antonio River Walk Association has partnered with Mission Adventure Tours to provide kayak rental services.
“We were so pleased to partner with the San Antonio River Walk Association to provide this unique opportunity for people to paddle the historic downtown River Walk,” said San Antonio River Authority General Manager Suzanne Scott. “We have seen the growth in popularity of paddling in the King William and Mission Reach sections of the River Walk and in 2019 launched a paddling series on the Museum Reach, so we are very strong advocates for providing more recreational opportunities along the river.”
For more information on kayaking the River Walk such as event rules and guidelines, or launch site and parking locations, visit the events section at www.thesanantonioriverwalk.com