Here’s What Needs To Be Done To Fix The Crisis At The Pump

In recent weeks, gas prices have spiked — and this could determine who controls Congress. According to FiveThirtyEight, the approval rating of President Joe Biden is closely tied to gas prices, as his approval surged in conjunction with months long falling prices from their peak in the summer. But as soon as OPEC+ announced a cut in oil output, disapproval of President Biden increased by 1.1 percentage points. The recent increase in gas prices could mean that Democrats are in trouble heading into the midterms.

What needs to be done to stop the country’s skyrocketing prices at the pump? For more information, Lars speaks with Alek Skarlatos, who is running for Oregon’s 4th Congressional District to replace retiring Peter Defazio against Democrat Val Hoyle.