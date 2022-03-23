      Weather Alert

Here’s what YOU should know about Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson

Lars Larson
Mar 23, 2022 @ 5:17pm

After serving on the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia from 2013 to 2021, President Joe Biden announced she would be his choice to fill the Supreme Court after Justice Stephen Breyer’s upcoming retirement (Breyer, incidentally, was Jackson’s mentor). Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri accused her of “letting child porn offenders off,” as Supreme Court judges hold their position for life, this could have a major impact on our children in the future.

What is important for Americans to know about Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson? For more information, Lars speaks with John Malcolm, who is the Vice President of the Institute for Constitutional Government at the Heritage Foundation.

 

The post Here’s what YOU should know about Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.

