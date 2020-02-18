      Weather Alert

Heroin, meth drug dealer busted during Bexar County traffic stop

Dennis Foley
Feb 18, 2020 @ 3:56pm
Drugs, scales, money and gun recovered from a traffic stop on Feb. 15, 2020. Photo: Bexar County Sheriff's Office/Facebook

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A 31-year-old man was arrested Saturday after getting caught with over $15,000 in drugs and $3,300 in cash in his car.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy noticed a strong odor of marijuana from a car Eduardo Apodaca was driving what he was stopped for a traffic violation.

Eduardo Apodaca (Photo: Bexar County Sheriff’s Office/Facebook)

Inside, the deputy found small plastic bags, digital scales, ledgers, $3,300 in cash, a gun and a locked combination safe box.

In the safe, there was 26.3 grams of heroin and 254.7 grams of methamphetamine.

Apodaca was arrested and charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and felon in possession of a firearm.

The sheriff’s office believes the drugs have a street value of $15,365.

