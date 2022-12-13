He’s Getting Off The Baggage Carousel

martin-dm/iStock

The Department of Energy has parted ways from former employee Sam Brinton.

The 35-year old deputy assistant secretary for spent nuclear fuel is accused of at least two incidents of stealing suitcases from airport claims areas, despite not traveling with checked luggage.

An arrest warrant came out last week for grand larceny in connection with a theft at Harry Reid International Airport (make your own joke here) in Las Vegas. Previously, he was also seen on security cam video hot-footing it out of Minneapolis St. Paul airport with a designer suitcase worth over $2K.

He denied the incidents, then offered to return anything he might have taken, in a desperate bid to save his job.

In the end, I guess he just came with too much baggage.