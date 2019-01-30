Hey God – Get Out!

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is accompanied by his girlfriend Sandra Lee as he talks to the press after casting his primary election ballot, at the Presbyterian Church of Mount Kisco, in Mount Kisco, N.Y., Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

Abortion until birth bills are making their way through several state legislatures right now as newly elected radical leftist Democrats are claiming abortion is a “fundamental right” the same as the right to free speech, or religious freedom.

That’s because for some radical Democrats, abortion is their religion.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo just signed legislation allowing abortion up to birth. The Gov. shouted “CONGRATULATIONS! CONGRATULATIONS! CONGRATULATIONS!” to the wildly cheering crowd in New York’s State House.

Virginia Democrat Delegate Kathy Tran has proposed a bill which would allow for abortion through the time the mother is “dilating.” Watch this exchange between Tran and Virginia Republican Delegate Todd Gilbert.

Similar legislation is pending in New Mexico, Rhode Island, Vermont, and is under consideration in other states.

We are a long way from 1996 when then-President Bill Clinton said solemnly, “Abortion should be safe, legal, and rare.” At that time, Democrats would often softly say with downcast eyes, “Nobody likes abortion, but sometimes it’s the only option a woman has.”

Today, Democrats celebrate abortion. They cheer it.

Bill Clinton looks like Ronald Reagan compared to today’s Democrat party.

Meanwhile, when asked why the Catholic Church will not move to excommunicate those Catholics who are pushing these measures such as Gov. Cuomo, Archbishop Timothy Dolan said, “It won’t do any good.”

Guess we can cut 2 Corinthians 6:14 out of the Bible, “Do not be yoked together with unbelievers. For what do righteousness and wickedness have in common? Or what fellowship can light have with darkness?”

And while we’re at it let’s get rid of Psalm 139 where David is singing to God, “For You formed my inmost being; You knit me together in my mother’s womb. I will praise You, for I am fearfully and wonderfully made. Marvelous are Your works, and I know this very well. My frame was not hidden from You when I was made in secret, when I was woven together in the depths of the earth. Your eyes saw my unformed body; all my days were written in Your book and ordained for me before one of them came to be.”

Meanwhile, the new Democrat majority on the House Committee on Natural Resources is set to vote this week to remove the words “So help me God,” from the oath witnesses take when testifying before them.

Some Democrats say the phrase is extremely offensive.

Instead, the witness will only need to affirm, “Do you solemnly swear or affirm, under the penalty of law, that the testimony that you are about to give in the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth?”

This is where we are in the USA in 2019.