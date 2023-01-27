KTSA KTSA Logo

Hey Republicans, Your Leader Is A Loser

By Jack Riccardi
January 27, 2023 3:04PM CST
Share
Hey Republicans, Your Leader Is A Loser
FILE: NATIONAL HARBOR, MD - FEBRUARY 28: Ronna McDaniel, Chair of the Republican National Committee speaks during a session at CPAC 2019 on February 28, 2019 in National Harbor, Md.  Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Just saw that Ronna McDaniel of Michigan (who used to call herself “Ronna Romney McDaniel) just won overwhelming reelection as chair of the Republican National Committee.

If you’re a Republican, she’s your CEO. And if she was your CEO, you’d be bracing for layoffs.

This’ll be the only time you see “won” and Ronna’s name in the same sentence, though.

For perspective, she’s going to be longest serving, most-reelected GOP leader in modern times…despite losing and losing and losing.

On her watch, the party has lost a net of nine governorships, 19 House seats and three U.S. Senate slots. And the presidency. But you know, other than that…

As Gov. Ron DeSantis (who endorsed her opponent, California’s Harmeet Dhillon) noted, McDaniel has never presided over a positive election cycle.

Her job involves fundraising and candidate recruitment, and in both of these she has woefully underperformed.

If she’s the best player the Republican team can put on the field, they should go the free agency route and throw money at a Democrat to come run things for them.

More about:
2022 Election
550 KTSA
jack riccardi
late afternoon show
Republican Party
Ron DeSantis
Ronna McDaniel
San Antonio

Popular Posts

1

Sinkhole opens up in San Antonio shopping center parking lot
2

SAPD: Woman arrested, accused of murder after driving car into crowd
3

Woman killed after her Mustang hit by SUV on north side
4

7 killed in head-on collision in Comal County
5

Two women found shot to death in northeast side hotel room