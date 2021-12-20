      Weather Alert

Hield scores 18 points in 4th, Kings beat Spurs 121-114

Associated Press
Dec 20, 2021 @ 6:50am
San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson (3) drives to the basket against the Sacramento Kings during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Randall Benton)

MICHAEL WAGAMAN Associated Press
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Buddy Hield scored 18 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter and made seven 3-pointers to help the Sacramento Kings beat the San Antonio Spurs 121-114 on Sunday.

Tyrese Haliburton added 27 points and matched his career high with 11 assists, Damian Jones scored a career-high 23 points, and Harrison Barnes had 14 points and seven rebounds.

The Kings won for the second time in six games.

Hield had only five points before making back-to-back 3s late in the third quarter.

He opened the fourth quarter with a mid-range jumper and scored on a pair of driving layups, then made four 3s over the final five minutes.

Dejounte Murray had 25 points, nine assists and seven rebounds for San Antonio.

 

