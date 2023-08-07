KTSA KTSA Logo

High heat, fire danger trigger Weather atch for electrical demand

By Tom Perumean
August 7, 2023 2:41PM CDT
Image courtesy of CPS Energy

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — ERCOT is pushing its latest Weather Watch deeper into this week as temperatures, fire danger and electricity usage are all expected to spike.

The initial Weather Watch was supposed to be in effect for just Sunday and Monday, but today officials extended it to Friday.

This comes as weather forecasters are predicting record temperatures of 105 degrees.

That record could fall during the coming days.
ERCOT set seven new usage records already this year, 11 were set last year.

Meanwhile, CPS Energy is asking consumers to reduce their electricity use during its peak hours from 3 – 8 p.m.

CPS Energy uses a color coded awareness system to gauge energy demand and usage.  That is set at Yellow for the San Antonio Region now until next Monday.

