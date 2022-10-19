High-profile attorney hired by family of teen shot by former SAPD officer

HOUSTON, TEXAS - MAY 11: Attorney Ben Crump speaks alongside family members of Jalen Ja'Von Randle during a news conference on May 11, 2022 in Houston, Texas. The news conference addressed Randle's cause of death and demanded that the Houston Police Department release body-cam footage of the incident. Randle was fatally shot after an altercation with police officers on April 27.(Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The family of a San Antonio teenager shot by a former San Antonio police officer has hired high-profile attorney Ben Crump.

Specializing in wrongful death lawsuits, Crump has worked previously on cases involving Trayvon Martin, Breonna Taylor and George Floyd.

Erik Cantu, 17, was sitting in his car with a passenger at a north side McDonald’s when former officer James Brennand walked up to his car, opened the door and ordered him out of the car. A police report indicates Brennand thought the vehicle might be stolen, but SAPD has confirmed it was not.

Cantu refused to get out and put the car in reverse before pulling out, the car door appearing to hit Brennand.

Body cam footage then shows Brennand pulling his gun and shooting the car several times.

Cantu was hit repeatedly and remains in the hospital on life support.

Brennand was fired and is now charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.