High-profile companies pull out of SXSW amid virus outbreak

Associated Press
Mar 4, 2020 @ 2:46pm
SXSW (Photo: Shelley Hiam)

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A rising number of high-profile companies and speakers have withdrawn from the South by Southwest music and arts festival amid mounting concerns about the spread of the new coronavirus. Social media behemoth Facebook, tech news outlet Mashable, video-based social media platform TikTok and U.S. chip maker Intel have all said they won’t participate in the festival in Austin that’s scheduled to run March 13-22. Twitter has also canceled its plans to attend the festival. More than 40,000 people have signed a petition to cancel the event, citing fears that the virus could spread. Organizers say the festival will proceed as planned.

Listen
