High school football attack caught on video
By Elizabeth Ruiz
|
Sep 27, 2018 @ 6:07 AM

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – The University Interscholastic League is investigating an incident during a game between Waco University High School and Burleson High School.  Jagger Gower of Burleson suffered a concussion September 13 when a player from Waco  knocked him down, choked him, and  banged his head on the ground. The attack was caught on video.  The player was ejected from that game and sat out part of the next game.

 

Here’s the video of the incident and a  report by Marievel Santiago on KWKT TV.

