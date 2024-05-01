High school student on passing bus spots body in West Bexar County

Forensic removes the forensic sheet from the corpse to take a look at dead body in the woods on crime scene investigation site.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found near Highway 90 and Highway 211 on Wednesday morning.

BCSO says the alert came from a high school student who thought they saw the body while riding on a bus around 9 a.m., and that student then called their mother to go check it out. Investigators say the mother then confirmed it was a body, and she called for help.

Detectives say the woman appears to be in her 30s or 40s, but unclear is how she got to that location. The task now is to figure out if she was dumped on the side of the road, or if she was killed at the scene, perhaps by a passing car.

Investigators say the woman was wearing athletic clothes and had a floral tattoo on her left arm.

Another question is how the woman died as the body does show signs of trauma.

If you have any information about who the woman might be, you are urged to contact the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at 210-335-6000.