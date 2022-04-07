High speed chase on San Antonio’s Northwest side ends in a crash

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — An attempted traffic stop turns into a high speed chase through San Antonio’s Northwest side.
According to KSAT-12, it started at around 2 A.M. Thursday on Wurzbach Road. A Bexar County Deputy tired to get a vehicle to pull over for a traffic violation, but the driver sped off, reaching speeds of 100 miles per hour during the pursuit.
The chase ended on Vance Jackson Road when the driver crashed into a utility pole.
A passenger jumped out of the car and ran away but the female driver was taken into custody.
It’s likely she was trying to get away from the Deputy due to a warrant that was out for her arrest.
Officials are waiting for the results of her toxicology test but for now she’s been charged with evading police.
The passenger who ran away hasn’t been located but the search continues.