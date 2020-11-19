High speed chase through three counties ends in a crash at a gas station
Credit: Pixabay
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A high speed chase came to an end at a gas station…but the driver trying to make a getaway didn’t need to fill up.
It started at 8 A.M. Thursday when Frio County Deputies began chasing a vehicle they suspected was being used for human smuggling.
The truck didn’t stop. In fact it sped up making it’s way on IH-35 through Medina County then kept on going into Bexar County.
State Troopers got involved and at one point the speeding truck tried to ram a cruiser.
Eventually the driver left the highway, pulling into an Exxon gas station at 35 South and 1604 in Von Ormy. The truck didn’t stop in time and slammed into one of the gas pumps.
There was a small fire and to add to the chaos, six illegal immigrants jumped out of the truck and tried to make a run for it.
They were all caught and turned over to the Border Patrol.
The man driving and one other person were hurt in the crash. The driver is an American. He’s going to be charged with Human Smuggling, Evading Arrest and Attempted Aggravated Assault.