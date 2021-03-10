      Weather Alert

High speed crash claims two lives in Northwest San Antonio

Don Morgan
Mar 10, 2021 @ 7:06am
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) —  — Two men were killed early Wednesday morning when the car they were in slammed into a concrete barrier.

Police say the crash happened at around 2:30 A.M. on IH-10 near W. Hausman on San Antonio’s Northwest Side.

The car was trying to turn onto the access road but the driver was going too fact and crashed into the barrier.

It took hours for crews to conduct their investigation than clear the wreckage from the scene.

Both men were pronounced dead at the scene.

 

