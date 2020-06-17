High water use and high temperatures may cause New Braunfels drought restrictions
Photo: New Braunfels Utilities Facebook
BEXAR COUNTY, Tex. (KTSA News) — New Braunfels Utilities says it may need to issue Stage 1 drought restrictions within the next few weeks because of higher water use, rise in temperatures, and lack of significant rainfall.
NBU said the increased demand for water has caused the Edwards Aquifer to drop roughly one foot per day over the past 10 days. If conditions do not change, Stage 1 watering restrictions could go into effect.
Such a restriction would limit sprinkler or irrigation system use based on your address. Addresses ending in 0 or 1 could use these systems on Mondays, 2 and 3 on Tuesdays, 4 and 5 on Wednesdays, 6 and 7 on Thursdays, and 8 and 9 on Fridays.
New Braunfels has not had water restrictions since October 2018.