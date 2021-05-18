      Weather Alert

High winds rip through parts of Southeast Bexar County

Don Morgan
May 18, 2021 @ 7:55am
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Some residents on the Southeast side of Bexar County are waking up to a lot of wind damage.

High winds ripped away a section of the roof of the Days Inn at I-37 and Southton Road.

The 65 mile per hour wind also knocked over a recreational vehicle at a nearby RV park and flipped some airplanes sitting at Stinson Airport.

Initial reports are that a couple of people were injured during the event that also knocked out power to thousands of CPS customers in that area.

A dollar amount on the damage isn’t available.

