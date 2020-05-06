Highway 281 turnaround to be closed for a week
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Work crews are going to install some new signs at a North Side turnaround.
TxDOT says the work will mean the southbound to northbound turnaround on Highway 281 at Redland Road is going to be closed down.
The project gets underway at 9 P.M. Wednesday and will be wrapped up in a week.
Drivers will be directed to the next turnaround at the 1604 interchange.