Hilton launches new high tech Signia Hilton line of hotels

tupungato/iStock(NEW YORK) — Hilton Hotels will launch a new brand for business travelers geared toward meetings and events, the company said on Friday.

The new line will start with three locations: Bonnet Creek in Orlando, Florida, Atlanta, next to the Georgia World Congress Center, and downtown Indianapolis, Indiana.

“In our 100th year of hospitality, we are more focused than ever on providing exceptional experiences to all of our guests –- and that includes evolving those experiences to meet their changing needs,” said Christopher J. Nassetta, president and CEO of Hilton.

The new brand is built around modern design, smart technology and meaningful dining options, David Marr, Hilton’s global head of Full Service Brands, told ABC News. The hotels will also prioritize natural light throughout public spaces and guest rooms and wellness options. For example, guests will be able to access over 100 workouts in their rooms, as well as the gym.

The hotels will also feature destination bars and restaurants with hopes of drawing local visitors as well as convention guests, Marr said.

Hilton also hopes to upgrade the tech options of meeting hotels, after surveying developers and serial convention-goers.

“We’re not into the flashy tech that changes overnight — people say they want smart tech that makes my meeting more efficient,” Marr said. This includes wireless charging stations, digital whiteboards and a smart guest room.

Building on the company’s current offering through its Hilton Honors app, attendees will be able to control the lighting, temperature, or access their own Netflix accounts. It’s also laying the groundwork for 5G. Check-ins could be through a key card or the Hilton app.

