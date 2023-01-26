History Repeats Itself? Examining the Similarities Between Biden’s Ukraine Policy & Vietnam War

If there is one thing that Joe Biden loves to do, its repeat mistakes, but is he repeating some of the worst mistakes the US made in Vietnam in Ukraine? As concerns about domestic issues mount, and Americans from all political backgrounds become increasingly skeptical of providing significant aid to Ukraine, supporters of Ukraine in Washington must provide a more compelling case for why Ukraine should continue to receive financial support from the United States. It is true that the Ukrainians have fought with admirable courage and skill, and that Ukraine’s democracy is morally and practically superior to Russia’s autocracy. However, there are still many important questions that need to be answered. For more information, Lars speaks with Mark Moyar, a renowned military historian at Hillsdale College, and author of the just released “TRIUMPH REGAINED: The Vietnam War, 1965–1968.”