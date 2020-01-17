      Weather Alert

Hit-and-run accident temporarily shuts down part of IH 35

Elizabeth Ruiz
Jan 17, 2020 @ 4:34am
SUV Struck by hit-and-run driver/Jan. 17, 2020/KTSA Photo-Elizabeth Ruiz

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – A woman is recovering after a hit- and-run accident temporarily shut down part of a highway in the city’s Northeast Side early this morning.

Police say a vehicle struck an SUV on O’Connor Road at IH 35 around 1:30 this morning and kept going.

A woman behind the wheel of the SUV was treated on the scene by EMS for minor injuries. Police don’t have a description of the hit-and-run driver or his vehicle.

It took awhile to clear the scene on the access road of Northbound IH 35 at O’Connor Road because the first tow truck that arrived to haul off the heavily damaged SUV lost a wheel, so police had to call for two more wreckers.

