Hit-and-run crash kills bicyclist on South Side

By Christian Blood
February 14, 2024 10:37AM CST
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The person driving a car that hit and killed a man on a bicycle on the South Side Tuesday afternoon is on the run, and San Antonio police want to find them.

A call came in just before 5 p.m. on report a man was hurt, but when police arrived at the intersection of Graf Road and South Presa Street they say the man was dead in the street.

Investigators say the 65-year-old victim had been on the bike when he tried to cross the street. This is when police say the hit-and-run crash happened.

There is no description of the suspect, or the vehicle they were driving.

This is a developing story and KTSA News will give more details when possible.

