Hit and run victim found lying in the middle of a road in Southwest Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man who police found lying in the middle of a Southwest side road is in critical condition.

Officers were called to the 17800 block of Luckey Road at around 11:30 P.M. Thursday. That’s where they found the man in the middle of the road.

It’s believed the man was hit by a vehicle and dragged to the spot where police found him.

Investigators haven’t been able to locate any witnesses.

The victim’s identity hasn’t been released but it’s believed he is in his 20’s.