Holiday boaters deal with limited access as low water level impacts Canyon Lake

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Chaos and closures at Canyon Lake put a damper on the 4th of July plans for several area fun seekers.

According to FOX 29, only 2 of the lake’s 23 boat ramps were open for the holiday as boat owners from all over the area hauled their crafts to one of the regions most popular bodies of water.

The low water levels at the lake are causing the closure of most the the boat ramps, leaving just Ramp 6 and the Canyon Park Marina ramp open.

Several boaters tell FOX 29 that the low levels are not only creating issues with getting their boats in the water, but the area of the lake that are safe to operate their boats has been reduced.

There’s added concern that the lack of boat access is pushing boaters to the same two ramps, creating traffic hassles for those who live in the area, and makes it difficult for emergency vehicles to get through.

The Comal County Sheriff’s Office says boating on Canyon Lake is still safe, just not in the area where the boat ramps are closed.