Holiday River Parade canceled because of COVID-19
Ford Holiday River Parade/Photo-San Antonio River Walk Association
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – A longtime Thanksgiving weekend tradition in San Antonio has been canceled this year. The annual lighting of the River Walk is followed by a parade of brightly decorated barges with Christmas music and holiday scenes, but that won’t be the case this year because of COVID-19.
“It is with great sadness that we must announce the cancellation of this year’s Ford Holiday River Parade,” said Maggie Thompson, Executive Director of the San Antonio River Walk Association.
This would have been the 40th annual Holiday River Parade, which usually draws tens of thousands of people to downtown San Antonio.
“Needless to say, we are beyond heartbroken, but have exciting plans in the works.”
In the coming weeks, they’ll be announcing new, socially-distanced virtual activities for 2020.
“We hope you are able to join us and contribute to one of our fundraisers that will help to keep us afloat until the pandemic passes,” said Thompson.
The ceremony for the lighting of the River Walk also has been canceled this year because of the pandemic, but Thompson wants to assure everyone that hundreds of thousands of twinkling lights will adorn downtown San Antonio and the River Walk. She says they’ll turn out the lights before Thanksgiving this year to get everyone more time to enjoy the scenery.
The San Antonio River Walk Association produces more than two dozen free, annual events downtown. Many of the paid events that have been canceled this year help to support SARWA and provide funding for the
free activities that take place on the River Walk – such as parades or annual holiday festivities. Whether participating in an event or not, contributions
can be made anytime.