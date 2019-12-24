Holiday songs take tops two spots on Hot 100 Chart
LOS ANGELES (AP) – For the first time, the number one and number two songs in the country are holiday songs.
Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You” maintains the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 for a second week, while Brenda Lee’s “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree” is at number two.
Also, for the first time, four holiday songs are in the top ten of the Hot 100 chart. “A Holly Jolly Christmas” by Burl Ives is at number six, and “Jingle Bell Rock” by Bobby Helms is at number nine.