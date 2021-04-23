Home destroyed and three pets perish in a fire on San Antonio’s East Side
San Antonio Fire Truck/KTSA Photo-Elizabeth Ruiz
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Three East side residents were able to escape as flames burned through their home Thursday night but some of their pets didn’t survive.
The fire was in the 2600 block of Christian Drive at around 7:30 P.M.
The home was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived and has been destroyed.
Sadly, three of the family’s five pets died in the fire.
The cause is still being investigated.