Home near Windcrest goes up in flames
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Two people managed to escape the flames of a burning Northeast Bexar County home Monday morning. It started around 6:30 a.m. on Jenny Drive. The residents told firefighters they saw flames in the attic, and the fire quickly spread.
There was some concern that a third person who lives at that home near Walzem Road at Eaglecrest was not accounted for early on, but he was later located at a friend’s house.
Bexar County spokeswoman Monica Ramos told KTSA News the home is a total loss.