Home near Windcrest goes up in flames

Elizabeth Ruiz
Nov 25, 2019 @ 1:42pm

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Two people managed to escape the flames of a burning Northeast Bexar County home Monday morning. It started around 6:30 a.m. on Jenny Drive.  The residents told firefighters they saw flames in the attic, and the fire quickly spread.

There was some concern that a third person who lives at that home near Walzem Road at Eaglecrest was not accounted for early on, but he was later located at a friend’s house.

Bexar County spokeswoman Monica Ramos told KTSA News the home is a total loss.

 

 

TAGS
Bexar County fire Monica Ramos Northeast Side
