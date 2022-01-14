      Weather Alert

Home on San Antonio’s North side damage by chimney fire

Don Morgan
Jan 14, 2022 @ 6:44am
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A San Antonio family escaped unharmed when their chimney caught fire Thursday night.

Firefighters got the call from the 200 block of Wyndale Street at around 10 P.M

They were able to put the fire out before it spread to the rest of the home but it still did considerable damage to the attic.

Firefighters inspected the chimney after extinguishing the flames and found that the flue in the chimney had become separated.

They say that was likely caused by the ground shifting.

No injuries were reported.

 

