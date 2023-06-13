Home owner shoots trespasser, man critically hurt near downtown

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio police are investigating after a man was shot while trespassing in someone else’s backyard.

Investigators say the homeowner found the suspect holding a shovel in the backyard before asking him to leave. Police say a fight started between the two when the intruder would not leave.

KSAT-12 reports the 27-year-old homeowner shot the man numerous times, hitting him in the abdomen. The man trespassing was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police do not believe the two men knew each other.

Officers responded to the shooting around 2:30 p.m. in the 700 block of Leal Street.

This is a developing story and more details will be given when possible.