Home sales in Bexar County climb 11% in the year 2020
Photo: San Antonio Board of Realtors
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A lot of people moved into new homes in and around San Antonio during the year 2020.
The San Antonio Board of Realtors is reporting nearly 38,500 homes were sold last year, that marks an 11% increase over the year 2019.
Nearly 28,000 of those home sales were in Bexar County.
“With all that 2020 brought us locally, regionally, nationwide, and worldwide, the end-of-year data certainly showed us continued growth of the housing market,” said Cher Miculka, SABOR’s 2021 Chairman of the Board. “Bexar County did especially well with 27,855 homes sold. Our city and surrounding areas are attractive places to own a home, both for locals and for transplants, and the numbers prove it.”
Also climbing was the average price for a home. More than $294,000 compared to $250,000 the year before.
The board says Bexar County had the largest increase in home sales than any other county in the state.
Travis County saw an increase of 3.2%, Dallas County home sales climbed 4% and Harris County saw a 6.7% jump.