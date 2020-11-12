      Weather Alert

Homeless man attacked while he slept in a San Antonio alley

Don Morgan
Nov 12, 2020 @ 9:59am
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — An elderly homeless man is recovering after he was attacked and stabbed several times.

Officers were dispatched to the 2600 block of Nogalitos at 2:30 A.M. Thursday.

They arrived to find a 76 year old man with stab wounds to his upper body.

He tells police he was sleeping in an alley and woke up as his attacker was stabbing him.

The victim was brought to University Hospital in critical condition. Police are searching for whoever attacked him.

