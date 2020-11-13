Homeless man killed while sleeping under a bridge on San Antonio’s North side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are reporting the death of a homeless man who was sleeping under a North side bridge.
It was on the access road of Loop 410 and Vance Jackson.
A man was driving on the Eastbound lane when he jumped the curb and hit the homeless man who was sleeping under the bridge.
An officer who was patrolling the area came upon the scene as the driver spun into the turnaround lane and tried to get away.
He was caught and is being detained by police.
The homeless man, whose name and age hasn’t been released, died at the scene