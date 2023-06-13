KTSA KTSA Logo

Homeless man shot and killed under overpass on San Antonio’s West Side

By Don Morgan
June 13, 2023 8:46AM CDT
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A homeless man has been shot to death under a West side overpass.

San Antonio Police say they got a call at around 7 A.M. Tuesday morning from West Commerce near South San Marcos.

They arrived to find a man, reported to be in his 30’s, dead from a gunshot wound to the chest.

According to investigators, the man was homeless and had been staying in the area. One of the victim’s friends tells officers that the victim had been in an argument with another man prior to the shooting.

At this point, no witnesses have come forward but police are going to nearby businesses to see if there is any surveillance video of the shooting.

This is a developing story and we will provide more details as they become available.

