Homeowner shoots burglary suspect

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – A burglary suspect remains hospitalized after being shot by a West Side homeowner.

A resident on Sundance Fort told deputies he was awakened by noises outside his home on Sundance Fort around 3 this morning and when he went outside, he caught a man rummaging through his vehicle.

Investigators say the resident confronted the man, who tried to flee.

“During that exchange, the homeowner feared for his safety at which time he fired two shots,” said Bexar County Sheriff’s Deputy Johnny Garcia.

The individual was taken to University Hospital with a gunshot wound behind the left ear. He was reported in stable condition.

Neighbors with doorbell cameras told deputies they saw the man walking up to vehicles and pulling on the door handles. Garcia says he was in possession of tools and other items they believe were stolen from other vehicles in the area, and he had been driving a stolen car.