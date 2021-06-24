Hondo hailstone sets state records

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The National Weather Service announced today a hailstone produced by thunderstorms in Hondo in April is a state record-setter.
NWS officials said a State Climate Extremes Committee meeting convened on May 12 and the committee determined the 1.26 lb. hailstone set a record as the largest documented hailstone in Texas and set the inaugural record for the state in four metrics.
After further review, the @NOAANCEIclimate has completed their report of the Hondo Hailstone, and we have a new Texas State Record for hail. Please see the final event write-up for more information. #txwx #Hondo #hail https://t.co/wL2Z7rcx6X https://t.co/LwPbo09fb6
— NWS Austin/San Antonio (@NWSSanAntonio) June 24, 2021
After further review, the @NOAANCEIclimate has completed their report of the Hondo Hailstone, and we have a new Texas State Record for hail. Please see the final event write-up for more information. #txwx #Hondo #hail https://t.co/wL2Z7rcx6X https://t.co/LwPbo09fb6
— NWS Austin/San Antonio (@NWSSanAntonio) June 24, 2021
According to a report, the hailstone was 19.73 inches in circumference, 6.416 inches in diameter and had a volume of 40.239 cubic inches. You can read the full report here.