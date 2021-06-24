      Weather Alert

Hondo hailstone sets state records

Katy Barber
Jun 24, 2021 @ 3:41pm
Photo courtesy of the National Weather Service / A photo of the Hondo Hailstone right after it fell on April 28, 2021.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The National Weather Service announced today a hailstone produced by thunderstorms in Hondo in April is a state record-setter.

NWS officials said a State Climate Extremes Committee meeting convened on May 12 and the committee determined the 1.26 lb. hailstone set a record as the largest documented hailstone in Texas and set the inaugural record for the state in four metrics.

According to a report, the hailstone was 19.73 inches in circumference, 6.416 inches in diameter and had a volume of 40.239 cubic inches. You can read the full report here.

Photo courtesy of the National Weather Service / The gargantuan hailstone was scanned and analyzed by IBHS and NWS Austin-San Antonio staff on 6 May 2021 at the finder’s home in Hondo, Texas. 
TAGS
hail Hondo National Weather Service State records weather
Popular Posts
Largest iceberg in the world breaks off from Antarctica
San Antonio man arrested for engaging in sexual activity with underage girl
Nationwide teacher shortage expected to stretch into fall
WATCH: U.S. Navy sets off giant explosion to test newest aircraft carrier
3 dead, 2 missing after tubers go over North Carolina dam
Connect With Us Listen To Us On