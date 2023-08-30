Hondo Police search for answers after teen attacks parents then fatally shoots himself

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police in Hondo are still trying to figure out why a 14 year-old stabbed his parents before taking his own life.

It happened Sunday afternoon at the Tuscany Apartments where the teen lived with his 58 year-old father and 51 year-old mother.

Police say the teen attacked his parents at around 5 Sunday afternoon. They were able to drive themselves to a local hospital.

After getting statements from the parents, officers went to the home where they found the boy, dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police tell KSAT-12 they have no history of being called to the home and the parents report the child didn’t say anything before or during the attack.

The father remains in the hospital while the mother has been released.

Investigators say they are searching the child’s room and social media accounts to look for answers.

No names have been released.